Pacquiao confirms coming out of retirement at 46

Manny Pacquiao will come out of retirement aged 46 to fight Mario Barrios for the American’s WBC welterweight title, the legendary Filipino has confirmed.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao wrote on social media, after reports earlier this month said that he will face Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Let’s make history!”

Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes, has not fought since losing on points to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight crown in August 2021.

WBC rules allow a former champion to request a world title fight when coming out of retirement.

Pacquiao has a career record of 62-8 with two draws and 39 knockouts.

He has been involved in politics since retiring from boxing and had an unsuccessful tilt at the presidency of the Philippines.

Barrios is 29-2 with one drawn and 18 knockouts and kept his title last November with a draw against fellow American Abel Ramos.-AFP

Manny Pacquiao will come out of retirement aged 46

Ruben Amorim offers to leave Manchester United without compensation

Ruben Amorim said he would not ask for any compensation if Manchester United to decide to sack him following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

But the Portuguese coach said he will not quit despite the defeat to Spurs and with United on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign.

While Spurs will be heading for the Champions League, defeat for United means they will miss out on Europe entirely next season.

United were seven points off a Champions League place when Amorim took over in November but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth place and 16th.

When asked if United had to take responsibility for a “failure” of a season, Amorim said he was well aware of how far the club has fallen this year.

“In this moment, I’m not going to be here defending myself,” Amorim said in a news conference. “It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It’s really hard for me.

“I have nothing to show to the fans to say, I am going to improve because of this, I will not do that. In this moment, it is faith. Let’s see.

“I’m always open, if the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy I will go in the next day without any conversation of compensation.

“But I will not quit. Again, I am confident about my job. As you can see I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

Amorim also told TNT Sports that he is more confident than ever that he is the right man to lead United but accepted others might have a different opinion.

“Yes, I am confident I am still the guy, more than the beginning,” he told TNT Sports.

“I know the patience of the fans is going to be really short in the next season but I guarantee you I will not quit. I will not go away, I am really confident.

“I’m not worried about that. If they (the club) say ‘Ruben, it is better to change’ I will leave the next day with no compensation.

“I rely so much on my confidence I am not worried about that. The biggest pain is to lose the game and lose this final, not to give something to the fans and my players.

“I am really confident with myself and I will continue to do my job if the board wants me.”-The Independent

Ruben Amorim