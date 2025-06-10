Parliament to insitutionalise National Intergrity Awards to boost anti-corruption drive

The Parliament of Ghana, led by the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin will organise a National Integrity Awards scheme to recognise individuals and institutions demonstrating excellence in the fight against corruption.

The Speaker made this known during a strategic engagement with Ghana’s Key Accountability Institutions (KAI) in Parliament, where he praised their ongoing contributions to promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaker Bagbin emphasized that corruption is a deeply rooted national challenge that cannot be tackled by any single institution alone.

He described it as a “monster” that requires collective responsibility and strong collaboration among key stakeholders. According to him, the awards scheme will not only serve to reward integrity but will also help instill a culture of ethical leadership and public service.

“The time has come for Ghana to celebrate its heroes of integrity,” the Speaker said. “Just as we sanction wrongdoing, we must also recognise those doing what is right. Parliament is committed to walking the talk and partnering with all accountability institutions to make this vision a reality,”he said.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, underscored the need for shared responsibility and adherence to principles of justice in the anti-corruption fight.

CHRAJ Commissioner, Dr. Joseph Whittal, also urged institutions yet to join the accountability network to do so, emphasizing the need for unity and resilience in tackling corruption.

The event brought together key anti-corruption bodies including the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Ghana Police Service, Ghana Audit Service, Office of the Attorney-General, and civil society organisations such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), along with senior staff of the Parliamentary Service. The awards are expected to become a flagship national initiative to highlight and promote integrity across all sectors.