MOH postpones planned Centralised Nursing and Midwifery Licensing Examinations to September 4, 2025

The Ministry of Health has postponed the planned Centralised Nursing and Midwifery Licensing Examinations to September 4, 2025.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that the decision was taken after a consultative meeting with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI).

It said the exams would now be held in the respective training institutions, as was previously the practice.

This, according to the Ministry, will ensure smooth participation and effective supervision by the NMC.

The Ministry added that the directive followed careful consideration of the risks associated with students traveling long distances to sit for the exams.

The Ministry assured stakeholders that the needed logistics would be provided to make the new arrangement successful.

It also announced that the NMC would release a revised timetable and detailed guidelines in due course.

It further expressed appreciation to candidates, training institutions, and stakeholders for their cooperation and understanding.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the move was necessary to protect the safety and well-being of candidates while ensuring fairness and proper monitoring of the examinations.

He stressed that it was not appropriate for students to travel from one region to another to take part in the exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey