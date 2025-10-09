Parliament to Resume Sitting on October 21

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will officially begin on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

In a notice issued from his office, the Speaker stated that the meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The commencement date follows an earlier decision to postpone the meeting, which was originally scheduled to begin earlier in October.

The Speaker indicated that the new date was set in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The upcoming meeting will see Members of Parliament return to the Chamber to deliberate on key national issues, bills, and government business before the House.

By: Jacob Aggrey