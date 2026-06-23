Patronise locally processed foods …Agric Minister urges

THE Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has urged Ghanaians to patronise locally processed food products to boost the capacities of local companies.

He said this was the only way by which the companies would be able to expand and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Speaking during a working visit to local food processing company, P&A Africa Foods Limited at Medie in Accra on Friday, Mr Opoku indicated that local manufacturing is the way to go if the Ghanaian economy was to be resilient.

According to him, Ghana spends about US$3 billion annually on importation of food, saying, “That is hundreds of jobs exported because the more we patronise imported food products, the more financially strong the manufacturers become and the more they expand”.

He noted that Ghanaian processed foods on the market may be more expensive than their foreign counterparts but that may be due to demand and supply “so the more we buy food products made here in Ghana, they’ll be able to produce more and their prices will eventually fall”.

The minister said government, on its part, would support local manufacturing firms with the capital for them to expand and meet local and international demands.

Farmers, Mr Opoku pointed out, have produced and there have been occasional gluts and buying alone for homes would not be sufficient to off-take from the farmers, hence the need for agro-processing.

“We are urging individuals with the capacity to go into processing and I’m happy to note that P&A foods has established a plant that can process maize, cassava, palm, eggs, and vegetables amongst others.

“This is laudable and part of the solution we are being faced with today in Ghana. We urge you to continue with the investment. We want to give you the assurance that the Ministry Of Food And Agriculture is with you and will do everything possible to help you expand,” he assured.

Managing Director of P&A, Richard Mainoo, requested of government to construct modern warehouses to enhance storage and reduce post-harvest losses.

“Adequate storage infrastructure is essential to ensuring stable supply of raw materials throughout the year and sustaining continuous production under a 24-hour operating model,” he noted.

He lauded government for the 24-hour economy policy stating that it presents a unique opportunity for agro-processing companies to expand adding that the company was ready to sign onto the policy to work around the clock.

P&A Africa Foods Limited, a wholly Ghanaian own company, employs about 100 persons and exports to the US, Canada, and Europe.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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