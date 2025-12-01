Peace Council chair urges continued dialogue on religious tensions

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, has stressed that churches still support schools with funds and infrastructure, even though government provides major resources.

During an interview on TV3, he explained that many mission schools continue to rely on additional support from their religious bodies. He noted that government does not meet every need in the schools.

He explained that the Catholic Church, for example, provides help when there is a need and resources are available.

This includes support for infrastructure and lobbying partners to assist institutions.

He could not give specific examples immediately but maintained that the Church continues to invest in some schools.

Most Reverend Fianu also addressed concerns that recent public discussions reflect a rise in religious intolerance.

He disagreed, pointing out that Ghana has a long history of religious tolerance and cooperation.

He noted that while some individuals may make negative comments, these do not represent the country as a whole.

He expressed concern about comments targeted at Muslims after a recent court case involving a Muslim student.

He urged the public not to generalise or condemn an entire religious community based on a single incident.

He explained that the Catholic Church practices interreligious dialogue that respects other faiths without compromising its own beliefs.

He insisted that such dialogue is genuine and not an act of pretense.

Most Reverend Fianu called for continuous engagement among religious groups to prevent tension from escalating.

He said ongoing dialogue helps people understand one another and promotes peaceful living.

He added that mutual respect is key, stressing that respecting one another’s religion must be mutual.

By: Jacob Aggrey