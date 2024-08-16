Pochettino to take up US coaching job

Former Chelsea boss, Mauricio Po­chettino, is close to agreeing a deal to become the new USA men’s national team head coach, with talks at an advanced stage.

Pochettino has been the primary target to lead the USA into their home World Cup in 2026.

The 52-year-old had numerous offers in England and Europe but after lengthy discussions the USA role appears too good to turn down.

There is still work to do on the final details of the contract.

Pochettino, who previously man­aged Southampton, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, has never been in charge of a national team side.

The Argentine enjoyed early suc­cess at Saints before moving to north London, guiding Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019 as well as achieving the club’s highest league position.

Pochettino also has a Ligue 1 title to his name with PSG.

Should a deal be agreed, Pochettino would work with US Soccer sporting director, Matt Crocker.

The pair worked together during Pochettino’s spell at Southampton with Crocker leading the academy at the time.

Pochettino departed Chelsea earlier on in the summer with Enzo Maresca replacing him in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.-Skysports