Pochettino’s US booed off after Switzerland thrashing

The United States conceded four goals in 36 minutes as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were booed off after being thrashed by Switzerland in Nashville on Tuesday night.

The result at Geodis Park means the US have been beaten for the fourth time on the spin for the first time since 2007.

Since March, the joint-World Cup hosts have lost to Panama, Canada and Turkey ahead of their Gold Cup campaign in June.

Dan Ndoye opened the scoring after just 13 minutes before Michel Aebischer double it 10 minutes later. Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi added two more before half-time to extend Switzerland’s winning streak to three.

The home fans made their feelings known when the fourth goal went past keeper Matt Turner as the US conceded four inside the 40th minute for the first time since November 9, 1980, and the maiden time at home.

Pochettino now holds a record of five wins and five losses in his 10 games as US boss ahead of the World Cup kicking off in one year.-BBC