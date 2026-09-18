Police arrest 7 suspected robbers at Zebilla

Seven suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Upper East Regional Police Command for their alleged involvement in robbery activities at Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

The suspects had reportedly confessed to belonging to a wider network of gangs which supplied weapons for robbery operations in the three communities.

According to the Regional Police Command, the suspects were arrested through an intelligence led operation involving the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), newly formed Black Cobra Unit and Zebilla Community Watchdogs.

They were identified as Issaka Iddrisu, 20; Ali Tamimu, 21; Akugre Amobila, 26; Banabas Apiiga, 41; Abdul Rashid Adamu, 38; Apliga Alebena, 21; and Bilal Adabodee, 31.

The command said the victims subsequently reported their cases to the Police and identified two suspects as part of a three member gang who allegedly robbed them at gunpoint of two Yamaha scooters valued at GH¢30,000 and GH¢32,000 respectively.

According to the victims, robbers threatened to kill them if they reported the incident to the Police.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted robbing the victims and disclosed that a weapon used in the operation was supplied by an individual in Bawku who served as their source for weapons and safe keeping.

Police searches at the residences of Abdul Rashid Adamu, Apliga Alebena and Bilal Adabodee also led to the retrieval of two unregistered motorbikes, quantities of suspected hard drugs and GH¢29,550 in cash, believed to be proceeds from their activities.

All seven suspects had been remanded into Police custody by the Bolgatanga Circuit Court and were scheduled to reappear on September 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, efforts had been intensified to identify and arrest the alleged weapons supplier.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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