Police arrest two suspects in possession of 519 compressed parcels suspected to be Indian Hemp

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly possessing 519 compressed parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The suspects, identified as 30-year-old Eric Nkyeke and 28-year-old Francis Klu, were picked up on Monday, August 11, 2025, at about 7:40 a.m. by the Nyanyano District Police patrol team.

According to a police statement signed by the head of public affairs for the region, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, the two were caught offloading the parcels from a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck with registration number GS-6849-21.

The vehicle has since been impounded, and the suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Central East Regional Police Command commended the arresting officers for their swift action and reiterated its commitment to combating drug-related crimes to ensure public safety.

The command warned individuals involved in such activities to stop or face the full rigours of the law if caught.

It further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug or criminal activities to the police.

By: Jacob Aggrey