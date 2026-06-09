PPA to begin nationwide assessment of procurement activities in May 2026

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has announced that it will begin its annual assessment of procurement activities across public institutions in May 2026.

The exercise is being carried out in line with Sections 3(d) and (h) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), as amended.

In a statement issued by the Authority, it explained that the assessment will focus on collecting data on procurement activities undertaken by public entities for the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

According to the PPA, teams of assessors will be deployed to various government institutions to examine procurement records and related documents.

Public institutions have therefore been asked to prepare and make available all relevant records to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

The Authority said the documents to be reviewed will include procurement plans, tender documents, evaluation reports, contract awards, payment records, delivery reports, and minutes of tender committee meetings, among others.

It noted that evidence of compliance with sustainable public procurement practices will be part of the assessment.

The PPA advised all public entities to cooperate fully with the assessment teams when they visit.

It further encouraged institutions to contact its Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate for clarification where necessary.

The Authority said the exercise is aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and transparency in public procurement across the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey