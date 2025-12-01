Hot!News

Police arrests suspect for shooting incifent at funeral in Obuasi

December 1, 2025
The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a thirty year old man for shooting and injuring a traditional ruler of Adansi Dompoase during a funeral at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as Nana Yaw Dankwa, was arrested on Saturday, November 29, 2025, after police officers on duty heard a gunshot and swiftly moved in to disarm and arrest him.

Police retrieved an unregistered single barrel gun loaded with ammunition from the suspect during the arrest.

The victim has since been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

