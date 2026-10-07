Police raid Djibouti FA

ATTEMPTS to oust Souleiman Waberi as the president of the Djibouti Football Federation (FDF) reached a dramatic climax on Monday as police occupied the federation’s headquarters after a group of club presidents called an extraordinary general assembly aimed at removing the FIFA council member and his executive committee.

The FDF said police first occupied its national technical centre at about 5.30pm on Sunday, without presenting an administrative document or court order.

According to the federation, on Monday a much larger police contingent ordered Waberi, members of the executive committee, staff and other federation members to leave the premises.

The FDF said 16 club presidents then entered the building under police escort and proceeded to hold what it described as a “purported” EGM.

The federation rejected the meeting as illegitimate, saying it had not been properly convened and that the notice periods and procedures required under its statutes and electoral code had not been respected.

It declared any decisions taken “null and void”.

But sources in Djibouti have insisted the number of delegates required by the statutes was present.

They unanimously voted to remove Waberi and the executive committee before establishing an interim committee to oversee the federation.

The confrontation follows weeks of mounting opposition to Waberi, a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee as well as FIFA’s council and a close ally of Gianni Infantino.

At the start of September, a coalition of 27 clubs announced its intention to vote on the removal of the executive committee and insisted it had secured the two-thirds support required under the federation’s statutes.

The FDF disputed that calculation, saying it has 67 members and that 45 — not 27 — would be required to trigger an extraordinary assembly.

The dispute escalated as additional clubs and delegates joined the campaign against the executive committee. The government then intervened, with the secretary of state for sport, Fatouma Ali Abdallah, ordering the FDF to convene an extraordinary general assembly within 72 hours.

The FDF has appealed to FIFA and CAF, arguing that the use of state security forces to remove elected officials could constitute interference in the affairs of a national football association. —The Guardian

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q