Police rescue 57 Nigerians from human trafficking syndicate, arrest five suspects

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects for allegedly trafficking fifty-seven Nigerian nationals into Ghana.

The CID said the suspects, identified as Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko, were picked up at Adom Estates, Community 25, in an intelligence-led operation by its Operations Unit.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are part of a human trafficking network that lures young men and women from Nigeria to Ghana with promises of employment and educational opportunities.

It explained that upon arrival, the victims, aged between 18 and 26 years, were forced to engage in online romance scams and other illegal cyber activities.

Police officers retrieved seventy-seven laptops, thirty-eight mobile phones, two vehicles, three television sets, and other internet-enabled devices believed to have been used in committing the crimes.

The CID indicated that all fifty-seven victims have been rescued and are receiving the necessary care and support.

The suspects, it added, are in custody assisting with investigations.

The Police cautioned the public, especially the youth, to be careful about offers of jobs, educational opportunities, or travel arrangements made through social media or other unverified sources.

Ghana Police reaffirmed its commitment to fighting human trafficking, cybercrime, and related offenses, and encouraged anyone with credible information on such activities to report to the nearest police station.

By: Jacob Aggrey