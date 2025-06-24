Police rescue tortured victim in viral video, two arrested

The Police in Half Assini Division has rescued a 12-year-old boy who was seen in a viral video tied with a nylon rope, hanging on a roof of a building and being subjected to severe beatings by two adults for having stolen GHC 200 at New Ankasa community near Elubo in the Western Region.

The Suspects Issah Morro, 58 years and Suleman Abdul Rashid 27 years who were seen in the video have been arrested.

According to a statement signed by Superintendent of Police, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Western Region, Olivia E.T Adika, Suspects are currently in Police custody assisting investigation

Meanwhile, the victim has received medical attention and handed over to his father.

The Command has assured the safety of the public and urged all to report any suspicious or harmful behaviour promptly to the nearest Police Station.