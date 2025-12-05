Police rescues victim and arrest suspect in viral domestic abuse video

The Ghana Police Service, through the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, has rescued a young woman who was seen in a viral video with an injury to her left eye, visibly distressed and calling for help from pedestrians and motorists.

The team also arrested the suspect connected to the case.

Upon receipt of the video, the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team launched a swift intelligence operation which led officers to Okushibri near Apollonia, where both the victim and the suspect were located.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect, Bright Kpodo, also known as Horror, who is the victim’s partner, subjected her to physical abuse, resulting in the injury observed in the video.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting ongoing investigations, while arrangements are being made to provide the necessary support for the victim.

The police bas urge the public to report incidents of domestic violence to the police for investigation and prosecution.