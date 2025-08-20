Police should zoom attention to Ralph St. Williams – Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Hamza Suhuyini, has urged security agencies to closely monitor the activities of social activist Ralph St. Williams, popularly known as “Fellow Ghanaians.”

Mr. Suhuyini’s call follows a recent incident at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where Mr. St. Williams was allegedly involved in a heated confrontation with nurses.

The altercation reportedly left one health worker injured, prompting the intervention of the Minister of Health and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, Mr. Suhuyini expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of misconduct linked to Mr. St. Williams.

He recalled a past incident where the activist allegedly assaulted a Member of Parliament, for which he later apologized.

“My attention has been drawn to the fact that we have this gentleman, who is fast becoming a political symbol, engaging in actions that are totally unacceptable. Whoever is encouraging this behavior must put a stop to it because it is threatening the image of our government,” he said.

He stressed that no individual, regardless of political affiliation, should be allowed to cause disruptions in public spaces without consequences.

“National security must take an interest in his activities. If we are not careful, what may come next could destabilize the peace of this country,” he cautioned.

