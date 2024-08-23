Policeman in court over alleged Kuntunse murder

The policeman, who allegedly shot a man to death at Koans Estate, Kuntunse Satellite, in the Greater Accra Region, has appeared before the Adabraka District Court, charged with provisional murder.

Constable Smith Gyekyi, 25, allegedly killed the victim, Stanley Ahadzi, at about 3:00 am, on

August 18, following a disagree­ment over a ride-hailing fare.

Constable Gyekyi’s plea has not been taken, and he has been remanded in police custody to appear again on September 9.

The prosecution, Chief In­spector Achana Apewah, told the court presided over by Ama Ado­mako Kwakye, that on August 18, the accused picked a passenger by name Esther Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate area at Kuntunse Satellite.

The court heard that Owusua lost direction to her destination and called Ahadzi (now deceased) on the phone to meet them at Koans Estate gate.

“Deceased arrived, but there was disagreement over the fare charged. In the course of the argument, accused got annoyed and pulled his sidearm, gave a warning shot and later shot the deceased to death,” Chief Insp Apewah said.

The prosecution said on Au­gust 18, 2024, at about 4:00 a.m, the police control room received information that a male adult had been shot dead at the frontage of Koans Estate at Satellite.

Chief Insp. Apewah said that Ahadzi died on the spot, adding that the police found him lying in pool of blood at the scene of the incident.

The court heard that Gyekyi reported himself at the Amasa­man Divisional Police Station where he was arrested and detained.

Chief Insp Apewah asked the court to remand the accused in police custody to en­able the police conduct further investigations.

He said during investiga­tion, the accused admitted the offence and was charged with the offence and put before the court.

Constable Gyekyi was sub­sequently remanded into police custody.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA