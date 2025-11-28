Portugal overcome Austria to win first Under-17 World Cup title

The Portugal national team made history at the U-17 World Cup, claiming their first-ever title after a 1–0 victory over Austria in Thursday’s final. A solitary goal from Anísio Cabral proved decisive in lifting the trophy.

Portugal’s performance throughout the tournament was impressive, highlighting the potential of a new generation of Portuguese footballers. Their superiority was particularly evident in the first half, where high pressing and rapid wing play constantly challenged Austria’s defense.

The winning goal came in the 31st minute. Duarte Cunha, one of the standout players of the tournament, delivered a precise low cross that forward Anísio Cabral converted without error.

In the third-place match, Italy defeated Brazil on penalties (4–2) after a goalless draw in regulation time. Brazil and Nigeria remain the most successful nations in U-17 World Cup history with four titles each. Ghana and Mexico have two titles each, while France, Germany, Switzerland, England, and now Portugal have one title apiece. -OneFootball

