President -elect John Dramani Mahama appoints six-member Interim National Security Coordinating Team

A six-member interim National Security Coordinating Team to oversee and coordinate national security issues pending substantive appointments has been set up by the President elect, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

The mandate of the six -member Coordinating Team, led by the former Minister for the Interior, Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, would begin on Tuesday, December 7, 2025.

The announcement of the interim National Security Coordinating Team was made in a press statement issued by the Office of Mr Mahama and signed by his Special Aide, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and copied the Ghanaian Times on Friday.

Other members of the Coordinating Team are the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Peter Augustine Blay (rtd), the former Minister of National Security, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, the former National Security Coordinator, Lawyer Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Brigadier General Fuseini Iddrisu (rtd), and the former Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye (rtd).

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON -TETTEY