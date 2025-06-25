President Mahama arrives in Brussels as advocate for GAVI Vaccine replenishment

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Brussels, Belgium, as a prominent advocate and ambassador for the GAVI Alliance’s crucial vaccine replenishment efforts.

President Mahama wlill participate in the Global Summit on Health and Prosperity through Immunisation, co-hosted by the European Union, the Gates Foundation, and the Vaccine

Alliance

The Summit aims to secure vital support for Gavi’s ambitious 2026-2030 strategy.

This strategy seeks to immunise an additional 500 million children, save over 8 million lives, and protect against up to 150 disease outbreaks, delivering over $100 billion in economic

benefits.

President Mahama’s presence highlights the vital role of global cooperation in providing

fair access to vaccines, especially in lower-income countries.

Having experienced the transformative impact of immunisation in Ghana and across Africa first-hand, President

Mahama has been dedicated to advocating for a fully funded Gavi.

In 2013, he played a similar role to support the Alliance in its mission to save children’s lives and protect health by increasing immunisation

President Mahama believes that a fully funded Gavi will save millions of lives, unlock significant economic potential, and strengthen global health security

The Global Summit provides a critical opportunity to garner renewed commitment from traditional and newer donors, highlighting the proven effectiveness and value of Gavi’s

partnerships with governments, international organisations, civil society, communities, and

industry leaders.

Since 2000, Gavi has reached over a billion children with life-saving vaccines, preventing more than 18.8 million deaths and generating over $250 billion in economic benefits for

lower-income economies.

While in Brussels, President Mahama will also hold discussions with many leaders, including the President of the EU Council of Ministers and Bill Gates.