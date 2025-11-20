President Mahama pledges Ghana’s support to host World Assemblies of God Congress next year

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has pledged his government’s support for the 2026 World Assemblies of God Congress to be hosted by Ghana.

He made the pledge when the Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

Rev. Yeo was accompanied by Rev. Stephen Wengam; Rev. Ben Sodji of Benin; Rev. Lipenga Banda of Zambia and the Chairman of the Local Planning Committee of the 2026 World Congress, Rev. Andrews Awintia. Also present was the 1st Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama.

President Mahama, who is a member of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, acknowledged the huge spiritual impact, colossal economic opportunities, and great international recognition the global event would bring to Ghana.

The President emphasised the necessity of collaboration and assistance from the government and also reiterated the need for leaders to be guided by moral and biblical values.

The Global Chairman, Rev. Yeo, commended President Mahama for his visionary, decisive, and bold leadership, which, he said, had contributed to the relative stability of the economy.

Rev. Yeo further praised President Mahama for launching a Code of Conduct for government officials and appealed for effective church–state partnership to help Assemblies of God, Ghana organise a world-class Congress.

The historic event, which was launched by the Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship in Accra on Friday, November 14, 2025, will run from October 12 to 14, 2026.

It will consider strategies to advance the MM33 Agenda to establish one million Assemblies of God churches throughout the world by 2033. The target also marks the 2000th anniversary of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as well as the Day of Pentecost, the birthday of the Church.

The Accra 2026 global congress will be the first in Africa. More than 100,000 delegates and countless tourists from all over the world are expected to flock to the country for the event.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q