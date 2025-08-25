Prez Mahama begins state visit to Singapore to boost trade and investment

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Singapore for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade and investment between the two countries.

The visit will focus on building partnerships in education, science and innovation, urban development, agribusiness, and the digital economy.

During his stay, President Mahama will hold discussions with Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

He is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum and lead a Ghana-focused Investment and Business Forum, bringing together business leaders from both nations.

Speaking on arrival, President Mahama said Ghana and Singapore shared “a forward-looking outlook anchored in innovation, skills, and enterprise.”

He added that the visit would help attract Singaporean investment and open new markets for Ghanaian businesses across Southeast Asia.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Trade and Agribusiness Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

Also in the delegation are Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Advisor and Special Aide to the President; Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications; Simon Madjie, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; and Francis Kwarteng Arthur, Chief Executive of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

By: Jacob Aggrey