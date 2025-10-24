Producer inflation sees modest uptick in September — GSS

Ghana’s year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for all goods and services rose to 3.2 per cent in September 2025, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the 3.0 per cent recorded in August, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Despite the slight uptick, the September figure is 27.3 percentage points lower than the 30.5 per cent recorded in the same month last year, reflecting a continued easing of producer price pressures over the past year.

On a month-on-month basis, the GSS said prices received by producers for goods and services increased by 0.9 per cent in September, compared with August 2025.

The GSS said the Mining and Quarrying sector, which carries the largest weight in the PPI basket at 43.7 per cent, saw inflation rise marginally from 4.9 per cent in August to 5.0 per cent in September.

Similarly, inflation in the Manufacturing sector, accounting for 35 per cent of the index, edged up slightly from 1.6 per cent to 1.7 per cent during the same period.

However, the Transport and Storage sector continued to record price declines, with inflation falling by 8.2 per cent in September, compared to a decline of 8.0 per cent in August.

In a policy note accompanying the release, the GSS urged businesses to cut waste, boost efficiency, and reinvest savings in technology and workforce development.

The Service also encouraged firms to convert inflationary pressures into productivity gains, adding that government policy should focus on targeted tax reliefs, energy and transport reforms, and strengthening local supply chains to reduce production costs and improve competitiveness.

For households, the GSS advised consumers to compare prices, spend intentionally, and support businesses that pass on cost savings.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

