Provide full list of frequency authorisations issued, renewed within last 60 days …Communication Minister directs Ag NCA Boss

The Minister of Com­munication, Digital Technology and Innova­tions, Samuel Nartey George, has instructed the Acting Director General of the National Commu­nications Authority to furnish his office with a list of all frequency authorisations issued or renewed in the last 60 days.

“As part of the government’s Operation Recover All Loot agenda, the Minister considers it a mandate to ensure that all state resources within the purview of the Ministry which have been handed over to private interests in a manner inconsistent with law and laid down procedure must be recovered for the ben­efit of the state,” a statement issued by the Ministry in Accra yesterday and copied to the Gha­naian Times, has revealed.

It said the exercise marked the first phase in what would be a complete audit of all frequency authorisations to ensure sanity in the use of state resources in the broadcasting space, and added that “The general public would be notified of any further actions upon receipt of the information.”

The statement further said, Mr George had written to the Minister for Justice and Attor­ney-General for advice on a number of contracts signed at the Ministry.

That it said was in line with the President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of zero toler­ance for corruption and value for money on all public-private partnerships projects.

The Minister, has, therefore, requested for a legal opinion on the terms, compliance and viability on the contracts for the commercialisation of the e-Government Infrastructure Contract by Messrs Lebara Gha­na Limited and Smart Infraco Ghana Limited.

It said Mr George had also requested same opinion on the contract for the design, devel­opment, and implementation of a common Platform for Traffic Monitoring, Revenue Assurance, Mobile Money Monitoring, and Fraud Management by Messrs Kelni GVG Limited.

The statement said that was the first phase of legal reviews of contracts signed and execut­ed under the Ministry.

“The public would be notified of the responses from the Attorney General and any subsequent action,” the state­ment said.

