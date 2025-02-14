Public express mixed reactions …over cancellation of grand Indece celebration

The government’s decision for the cancellation of ‘grand observance’ of Ghana’s independence anniversary celebration has attracted various comments from the public.

Minister of State in charge of Govern­ment Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, told journalists in Accra, on Wednesday, that the initiative was to save the State the cost associated with the grand celebration over the years.

He said instead, a modest event would be held at the Jubilee House, in Accra, the na­tion’s capital, to commemorate the anniver­sary, which will be replicated at the regional and district levels.

Indeed, a section of the Ghanaian public has hailed the move as a positive way of re­ducing government expenditure, and putting country’s scarce resources into better use.

However, others are worried that it would take away the unity and patriotism that the memorial event instil in the people, particu­larly the youth.

In times past, the Independence Day celebration was marked at the regional and district levels with the grand national cele­bration at the Independence Square, but this was made a rotational regional capital affair by the previous government.

With the new directive by the government, the national event would be marked in a modest way at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

One Erasmus Ankrah resident in Accra said the decision of the government was just to score cheap political points.

“The Independence Day celebration was previously done on a regional basis. Some regions have benefited and others are yet to benefit. What happens to the regions which are yet to benefit?,” he queried.

In the same vein, a student of the Tindam­ba Junior High School, Miss Jihad Mariam, told The Ghanaian Times that she was disap­pointed and that the government decision was a missed opportunity for the regions to showcase the country’s rich culture diversity.

“I’m saddened by the cancellation. In­dependence Day is a special day for us and the grand celebration is always something to look forward to. I always feel happy and proud watching the grand celebration on the television,” she said.

However, some residents in the Ho me­tropolis commended President John Drama­ni Mahama for the cancellation of the grand programme because it was in the general interest of Ghanaians.

According to them, even though the national celebration in the regions promot­ed unity and peace among Ghanaians, it brought too much cost to the country, which is currently facing economic difficulties.

A civil servant, Ms Sitsofe Ahiagbe­de, said the government’s decision not to celebrate the national Independence Day in the regions was in line with the mandate of the President to take the best decision that would be in the interest of the country.

A trader, Mr Foster Agbenyo, said he was impressed with the decision of the govern­ment to cancel the grand way in which the Independence Day celebration was done, indicating that “resetting the country must start from programmes which drain the national coffers.”

Mr Agbenyo said for Ghana to witness a remarkable development, the country needed a disciplined, selfless, and self-mo­tivated leader who would not engage in the “business-as-usual” attitude to rule without considering the wellbeing of the citizens.

Some teachers who pleaded anonymity said since the decision of the government to cancel the national celebration in the regions was to save the tax payers’ money, the deci­sion was laudable.

In Accra, CYNTHIA ASAMPANA reports from Circle that a driver, Yaw Akrofi, said the celebration of the Independence an­niversary in the regional capitals on rotation­al basis helped to build the local economies.

He said during the celebration the local economies were revived as traders, including food vendors; printers and drivers cashed in on the occasion and made increased takings.

“I think the decision by the President is bad and not of national interest,” Mr Akrofi stated.

From Tema, KEN AFEDZI reports that some of the residents The Ghanaian Times in­terviewed said the cancellation of the grand Independence Day celebration was a demon­stration of fiscal discipline and a strategic effort to streamline public spending.

The Spokesperson for the Tema Tradi­tional Council (TTC), Nii Armah Somponu II, said the measures by the President to reduce government expenditure amid current precarious economic situation of the country was apt.

“Since he assumed office, I think he has been a bit cautious about our mode of spending, so if our financial standing as a country does not support these things, I think he is saving money, so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

A 64-year-old retired Senior High School (SHS) teacher, Mr Cephas Nkansah, opined that the budget to assemble teachers, stu­dents and all stakeholders for the celebration could be redirected to critical sectors such as education, health and infrastructure.

A parent, Linus Kofi Sarpong-Poku, for his part, lauded the directive and expressed the hope for a sustained fiscal responsibility, which he said would help the government’s development agenda.

From Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region, KINGSLEY E.HOPE reports that Ms Evelyn Osei-Wusu, a science teacher at the Sunyani Senior High School, expressed appreciation for the government’s effort to save cost, especially considering the current hard economic situation.

She cited the celebration held in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, in 2023 which cost the taxpayer a staggering GH¢15 million and said reducing cost must be hailed.

Nana Kwame Manu, a businessman, also commended the government for scaling down the celebrations to avoid “unnecessary spending”.

From Wa, RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK reports that a parent, Mr Baba Mahamudu, said the government’s decision was a wise move as it would go a long way to save mon­ey and use it for more important issues.

“We need to prioritise our spending, especially during these challenging economic times, there are more pressing issues that need attention, which include our health sector,” he said.

A teacher at the Wa Model Primary School, Mr Abdul Rashid Abudu, said the modest celebration was an opportunity to focus on the true meaning of Independence Day.

“I am glad the government is scaling down the celebration, it’s not about the fanfare but about reflecting on our nation’s history and progress. We have more press­ing issues that need investment; the funds allocated for these celebration can be used to address our roads problems,” he said.

He noted that the grand celebration was not necessary as it was just a waste of resources, stressing that the government could use the allocated funds to invest in the education and health sectors.

BY TIMES REPORTERS