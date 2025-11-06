Reneaddo Foundation Calls for a Disability-Friendly Ghana

The Reneaddo Foundation has partnered with the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) to mark the 10th anniversary of the “Day of Help” initiative, a flagship programme that has empowered thousands of persons with disabilities through skills training, advocacy, and targeted support.

The anniversary celebration, held at the Essikado (Wise) Park in Sekondi-Takoradi, brought together government officials, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, disability groups, development partners, and corporate sponsors in a collective show of commitment to inclusion and empowerment.

Founder and Executive Director of the Reneaddo Foundation, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, commended Rev. Dr. Steve Mensah, General Overseer of CEM and founder of the initiative, for his vision and consistency in advancing disability inclusion over the past decade.

She also praised the church for its contribution to transforming lives across the country.

Naa Torshie Addo announced plans by the Foundation to establish a training and vocational institute at the CEM Ability Village to equip persons with disabilities with employable and entrepreneurial skills.

She acknowledged successive governments for promoting disability inclusion and lauded former President John Dramani Mahama for introducing Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities, describing it as a progressive step toward social equity.

Rev. Dr. Mensah reaffirmed CEM’s commitment to building sustainable systems of empowerment, stating that the Ability Village was “not a place of refuge, but of renewal,” aimed at creating opportunities where ability, not limitation, defines the future of persons with disabilities.

— By Times Reporter

