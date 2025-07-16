RF0 engages New Juaben South Mayor on Fire Safety concerns 

A delegation from the Ghana National Fire Service, led by the Regional Fire Officer(RFO), ACFO I Timothy Osafo Affum, visited the Mayor of New Juaben South Metropolitan Assembly on July 15, 2025.

The visit aimed to congratulate the Mayor on his appointment and discuss key fire safety challenges in the municipality.

Concerns raised included buried fire hydrants, the need for support for fuel and maintenance, and the urgent need for a new fire station to serve the growing Koforidua township.

The team also appealed for support towards the continuation of the construction of a modern Metro Fire Station.

The Regional Fire Officer briefed the Mayor on proactive steps taken to prevent market fires and submitted a comprehensive report on the state of fire safety in the markets.

The Mayor welcomed the visit and assured that the issues raised would be discussed at the management level for necessary action.