Rugby League 13s championship kicks off on Sunday

The 7th edition of the Men’s Rugby League 13s Championship is set to kick off on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at the University of Ghana Rugby League field.

Six clubs including Skolars Rugby League Club (RLC), Nungua Tigers RLC, Accra Panthers RLC, Titans RLC, Dragons RLC and defending champions Bulls RLC will battle each other for honours this season.

Bulls will open their season’s account against Titans at 12pm, Dragons take on Nungua Tigers at 2pm with Accra Panthers and Skolars slug it out at 4pm.

Bulls RLC and Skolars RLC are the two most successful clubs, with three titles each.

Both will be going head-to-head to ondo each other to the title this season.

The league will follow a two-round, all-play-all format, with the top team going straight to the final, while 2nd and 3rd place contest a playoff.

Matches will be played fortnightly on Sundays, with three games per matchday, plus a Friday night fixture (6pm–11pm) in each round.

The first round of the league will serve as a selection phase for players to represent Ghana in a friendly match against Cambridge University in July, adding international significance to early performances.

President of the Greater Accra Rugby League Association Mr Emmanuel Okyne-Tetteh emphasised the importance of the competition, noting that “it is not just about winning the championship, but about building a strong talent base and preparing players for international opportunities like the Cambridge fixture.”

While Bulls and Skolars are favourites, the playoff system creates room for surprises, giving teams like Nungua Tigers, Accra Panthers, Titans, and Dragons a real shot at the title.

The season is expected to be highly competitive and historic, with either a record-breaking fourth title or the emergence of a new champion.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER