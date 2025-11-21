Russo Scores Twice as Arsenal Beat Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

Alessia Russo scored twice as Arsenal bounced back in the Women’s Champions League, securing a crucial victory over Real Madrid.

The England international headed in both goals in the second half after Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir’s superb volley had put the visitors ahead. Arsenal had been winless in their previous three matches, losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich and drawing with Tottenham and Chelsea, putting their knockout stage hopes at risk.

The victory over Real Madrid improves Arsenal’s position in the group with two league-phase matches remaining. Aside from Russo’s goals, Arsenal struggled to create many chances, though record signing Olivia Smith tested goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez on several occasions.

Real Madrid forwards Linda Caicedo and Naomie Feller remained a constant threat, but Arsenal’s improved second-half performance ensured they claimed all three points.

Real Madrid manager Pau Quesada commented: “I felt we deserved more. It was a very close game — the key moment was when we didn’t go 2-0 up. I’m still very proud of the aggression we showed and our identity. We find it hard to accept this defeat.”

Arsenal will next host FC Twente after the international break before finishing their league-phase campaign with a trip to OH Leuven. Only the top four teams out of 18 qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the bottom five are eliminated.

