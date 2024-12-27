Santrokofi Benua Community Rallies to Complete Landmark ICT Centre

The streets of Santrokofi Benua in the Oti Region were alive with vibrant cultural displays, joyous celebrations, and the generous spirit of community members both near and far, as the town hosted its annual Homecoming event on Christmas Day to raise funds for the completion of their highly anticipated multipurpose ICT centre.

The festive occasion drew a large crowd, as families and friends came together to celebrate the holiday while supporting a cause that promises to transform the educational landscape of the town. This landmark project has become a rallying point for the entire community, uniting them in a shared vision for the future.

A Celebration of Heritage and Unity

The Homecoming durbar was a spectacular showcase of Santrokofi’s rich traditions and heritage, drawing a large crowd of residents, dignitaries, and guests from across the region.

Attendees were treated to a day filled with traditional dances, drumming, and cultural performances that mesmerized the audience throughout the day. The vibrant displays of Santrokofi’s heritage served as a powerful reminder of the community’s deep-rooted traditions and the important role they play in shaping the town’s future.

As families gathered, laughter filled the air, and the aroma of local delicacies wafted through the streets.

Children participated in traditional games, while elders shared stories of the community’s history, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the participants.

This year’s event not only highlighted the traditional aspects of Santrokofi Benua but also reinforced the collective commitment to progress and development.

The Vision Behind the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre,

the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the fundraising efforts, which saw the community rallying together to contribute towards the final push to complete this transformative project.

This ICT centre is envisioned as more than just a building; it represents the aspirations and dreams of the entire community.

“This ICT centre is not just a building; it represents the aspirations and dreams of our entire community,” said Nana Opoku Mintah, Chairman of the Santrokofi Benua Development Committee. “Today, we have come together to ensure that our children and grandchildren have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age.”

Initiated by the town’s youth in 2017, the project has faced numerous challenges over the years, from funding shortages to logistical hurdles.

However, the community’s unwavering determination and commitment to the cause have remained steadfast. The ICT center is designed to provide not only computer training but also access to the internet, enabling students and adults alike to acquire digital skills essential for the modern workforce.

Community Involvement and Contributions

“When we started this project, it was a youth-led initiative, but we quickly realized that it was a task that required the involvement of the entire community,” explained Nana Buamah Kyerefor IV, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee and the Twafohene of the Santrokofi Traditional Area. “That’s why we decided to bring everyone on board to ensure that we could raise the necessary funds and see this project through to completion.”

The event featured various fundraising activities, including auctions and performances by local artists. Community members were encouraged to contribute in whatever way they could, whether through personal donations, corporate sponsorships, or outreach to the Santrokofi diaspora. The sense of ownership and collective responsibility was palpable, with many attendees expressing their excitement for the project’s future.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the organisers and the generous contributions from community members, the event was a resounding success. The organizers managed to raise an impressive GHc195,000 out of the GHc300,000 required to finalise the project. The outpouring of support underscored the community’s commitment to education and development, showcasing what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause.

Nana Sarku Brempong, the Chief of Santrokofi Benua and the Nifahene of the Santrokofi Traditional Area noted “We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us on this journey. This ICT centre is not just a building; it’s a symbol of our community’s resilience, unity, and commitment to the education and development of our youth.”

As the sun began to set over Santrokofi Benua, the atmosphere was filled with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism. The community members departed with a collective vision for the future, fueled by the dream of an operational ICT centre that would serve as a hub for learning and innovation.

A Commitment to the Future

“This is just the beginning,” Nana Opoku Mintah declared. “With the support of our community and the generosity of our friends and partners, we will continue to invest in the education and development of our youth, ensuring that Santrokofi Benua remains a beacon of progress and prosperity for generations to come.”

The completion of the ICT centre is now within their grasp, and the community is determined to make it a reality in the coming years. Plans are already underway for future fundraising events and initiatives to secure the remaining funds needed to complete the center.

The commitment of the Santrokofi Benua community stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the belief that together, they can overcome any obstacle.

Looking ahead

as the community reflects on their achievements, they are also looking ahead to the impact that the ICT centre will have on future generations. By providing access to technology and education, the center aims to equip the youth of Santrokofi Benua with the skills needed to compete in a rapidly changing world.

“Education is the key to unlocking opportunities. We want our children to dream big and know that they have the tools to achieve those dreams,” said Nana Buamah Kyerefor IV.

In addition to computer training, the centre is expected to host workshops, seminars, and community events that will further empower residents and foster a culture of learning. The vision is clear: to create an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish, ensuring that Santrokofi Benua remains relevant in the global landscape.

The journey toward the completion of the Santrokofi Benua ICT centre is a remarkable story of resilience, community spirit, and hope. The Homecoming event has not only raised essential funds but has also strengthened the bonds among community members, reminding everyone of the importance of unity and shared goals.

As the community continues to work together, they are not just building an ICT centre; they are building a future filled with promise and possibility. The spirit of Santrokofi Benua is alive and well, driven by the belief that through education and collaboration, they can create a brighter tomorrow for all.

The writer is a journalist

BY INNOCENT SAMUEL APPIAH