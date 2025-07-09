 Savelegu MP launches educational fund for needy students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu Constit­uency in the Northern Re­gion, Hajia Fathahiya Abdul-Aziz, on Saturday launched an educa­tional initiative to support needy but brilliant students to continue their academic careers in the tertia­ry institutions

The initiative was also estab­lished to award hard working students who excel in their fields of study in the constituency.

Hajia Abdul-Aziz committed an amount of GH¢100,000 as a seed capital for the initiative.

At a ceremony here in Savelugu to kick start the disbursement of first phase of the initiative the MP indicated that education in the constituency was dear to her heart, hence the establishment of the initiative.

She said education was the key to the development of every society and she deem fit to ensure that she bridge the educational gap to empower the youth of their beloved constituency.

“I know that education is a powerful tool for transforming lives and uplifting communities “she added.

The MP also noted that the initiative would go a long way to support many needy but brilliant students across every corner of the constituency.

This, according to her, the gesture was a reflection of her own journey in life.

Additionally, she stated that it was not only the support for the students that she was initiating but she had also supported the Munici­pal Education Office just to ensure students in the constituency gets a better education in the area.

Hajia Abdul-Aziz further stated that education was one of the top priorities in the constituency.

She, however, appealed to residents of the constituency to continue supporting her as she was set to enroll more developmental projects to the benefit of every community in the constituency.

Furthermore, the MP also urged beneficiaries of the initiative to study hard to make the good peo­ple of Savelugu proud since they were future leaders of this country.

Ms Zakaria Azara, a beneficiary of the initiative on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the MP for the gesture and told her that would never disappoint her.

She said they would be doing everything possible to ensure that they excel in their careers

Ms Azara also assured the MP that they would study hard to uti­lised the opportunity to become a responsible and productive citizens in future to serve their people with dignity.

Mr Mahama Abdul Razak Inu­sah, an educationist, also applauded the MP for the initiative.

According to him, the initiative had come at the right time since it would go a long way to ease the financial burden of parents in the constituency.

He said the initiative would also inspire academic excellence and civic responsibility among the youth in the Savulegu constitu­ency.

Mr Inusah also appealed to the MP not to make it a day wonder but she should continue with it to benefit every needy but brilliant student in the constituency.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, SAVELUGU