Senegal hand England 1st ever loss to African team

Senegal became the first African team to beat England in 22 games on Tuesday, winning 3-1 in a friendly at the City Ground thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly.

Senegal stretched their unbeaten streak to 24 games, while England’s loss, which included a disallowed late goal from Jude Bellingham for a handball in the build-up, was their first defeat in four games under new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

England with 10 changes from Saturday’s 1-0 lacklustre World Cup qualifying win over Andorra took the lead when Kane struck in the seventh minute after Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, saved Anthony Gordon’s shot but spilled the ball into the striker’s path.

The hosts conceded for the first time under Tuchel when Sarr caught Kyle Walker napping to poke in Nicolas Jackson’s cross in the 40th minute.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 62nd when Diarra latched onto a ball over the top then fired through goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs. Sabaly struck deep into stoppage time, prompting boos from England fans after the final whistle.

Senegal peppered Henderson with nine shots on target to England’s four, including an early header from Sarr that the goalkeeper pushed wide of the post.

Gordon squandered a glorious chance to give England a two-goal lead in the first half when he mis-hit Walker’s cross from close range.

Mendy made a great late save to deny England what would have been an equaliser from Bukayo Saka before Senegal added their third.-Reuters

‘Fight of the century’ – Alvarez-Crawford date confirmed

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s super-fight against Terence Crawford will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, September, 13.

Mexican pound-for-pound great Alvarez will meet undefeated American Crawford for the undisputed super-middleweight title.

The blockbuster will be streamed globally on Netflix and has been billed the “fight of the century” by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority.

It will be the first fight to be promoted by Alalshikh in collaboration with UFC president Dana White.

Alvarez holds all four recognised world titles in the super-middleweight division after the 34-year-old beat William Scull last month.

That resulted in him regaining the IBF belt and the undisputed super-middleweight title, and after the fight Crawford was confirmed as his next opponent, with the pair posing for a face-off in the ring.

“I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” the Mexican said in a statement on Tuesday.

Alvarez has 63 wins from 67 professional fights, with two draws and two defeats.

Crawford is a four-division and two-weight undisputed champion, and will be moving up from light-middleweight.

The 37-year-old possesses a flawless record, having won all 41 of his pro fights.

“My perfect record speaks for itself,” said Crawford. “I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top.”

The fight – expected to take place at Allegiant Stadium – will be preceded by a three-city media tour, visiting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (June 20), before heading to the United States as the fighters appear in New York (June 22) and Las Vegas (June 27).-BBC