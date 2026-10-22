Seven missing fishermen rescued in Benin waters

The Western Regional Marine Police Command has confirmed the rescue of seven fishermen who were reported missing on October 18, 2026.

According to a statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Olivia E.T. Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit/WR, the fishermen were rescued on October 21, 2026 in Benin territorial waters by local fishermen.

The rescued fishermen are Kofi Emmanuel, 32, Uncie Amoah, 45, Kwamena Nkum, 29, Kofi Aboagye, 36, Doboa, 35, Agya Badu, 42, and Kwamena Akyem, 40.

The statement added that coordination is ongoing between the Marine Police Command, the Ghana Navy and their counterparts in Benin and Togo to facilitate their safe repatriation to Ghana.

It said further updates will be communicated.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme