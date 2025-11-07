Sexual Abuse of 16-Year-Old Boy: Gender Ministry provides update on

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has taken a keen interest in the reported case of alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old footballer, Ransford Owusu Ansah, by his coach, Ibrahim Anyass, at the Siano Soccer Academy in Amasaman, as reported by media outlets.

Upon learning of the incident,the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Gender immediately initiated follow-up investigations to ascertain the facts and engage relevant stakeholders, including the victim’s family.

Findings

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, Ransford Owusu Ansah, had been under the care of the coach for the past three years, unknown to his mother, he had allegedly been subjected to sexual abuse during that period.

Per the records, the victim had been receiving medical care since December 2024 and was later admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment but unfortunately passed on.

The management of Siano Soccer Academy has suspended the coach and pledged fiull cooperation with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.

The Ministry empathised deeply with the bereaved family and emphasised that crime has no expiration and therefore remains committed to pursuing justice for the victim and his family.

Minister’s action and ongoing efforts

When she assumed office in February 2025, engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the matter to ensure accountability and stronger child protection mechanisms within the football sector.

Following this engagement, the Siano Soccer Academy, in addition to suspending the coach, temporarily closed the facility pending investigations.

Thereafter, the Ministry, through its Orange Support Center (OSC) of the Domestic Violence Secretariat,conducted investigations with the Amasaman DOVVSU and later referred the matter to the Greater Accra Regional DOVVSU.

The docket has subsequently been transferred to the Homicide Unit of the CID Headquarters by the Amasaman DOVVSU for further investigations.

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has indicated that it remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity, and rights of every child in Ghana.

Through their decentralised structures including the Departments of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, and the Orange Support Centre, the Ministry continues to collaborate with key partners and law enforcement agencies to ensure justice and protection for all children.

They urged the public to remain vigilant and report all suspected cases of child abuse and violence through the Domestic Violence call centre on 0800-111-222 or at the nearest Social Welfare or DOVVSU office.