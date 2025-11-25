Speaker Bagbin honoured with global award for peace and unity

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has been honoured with the Mahatma Gandhi Award for World Unity for his role in promoting peace, good governance and international cooperation.

The award was announced at the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World, held in Lucknow, India, from 19 to 24 November.

Conference organisers praised him for supporting global efforts to promote unity and protect the future of more than 2.5 billion children around the world.

They described his contribution to peace building as consistent and impactful.

The award was presented to Ghana’s Ambassador Jonathan Rexford Magnussen, who received it on the Speaker’s behalf.

Project Leader of the conference, Prof Sandeep Srivastava, commended Bagbin for his commitment to promoting peace and for working to shield children from the effects of conflict.

He said the world needs leaders who show compassion and inspire the next generation.

Ambassador Magnussen expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged the Speaker’s continued commitment to global peace efforts.

He noted that Bagbin is recognised internationally for his influence in parliamentary affairs and peace mediation, including his role on the Inter-Parliamentary Union task force working to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The conference focused on rising global conflicts, climate-related crises and weak governance systems.

It noted that more than 123 million people were displaced globally in 2024, according to the UNHCR.

Participants called for stronger international cooperation and encouraged the United Nations to draw lessons from India’s constitutional commitment to global peace and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Other leaders, including India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were also honoured at the event.

The award adds to a growing list of international recognitions received by Speaker Bagbin for his leadership and contribution to global democracy and peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey