Speaker of Parliament Condemns Attack on Anti-Galamsey Taskforce

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has condemned the alleged attack on members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) in the Ahafo Region by thugs allegedly led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Addo.

Speaking before the commencement of parliamentary proceedings yesterday, Mr Bagbin noted that while legislators enjoyed certain privileges, they were not above the laws of the country.

He warned that he would not shield any MP who violated the law and was prepared to hand over any such member to the security agencies for investigation and prosecution.

“While honourable members are granted several privileges and immunities intended to safeguard their work, these are not meant to shield them from the consequences of alleged unlawful actions,” Mr Bagbin said.

He described the reported attack on the NAIMOS team as “most worrying,” particularly because it was allegedly incited by a legislator. Although he was yet to be fully briefed on the matter, he took the opportunity to “condemn in no uncertain terms” the attack.

The Speaker stressed that legislators must lead by example, be law-abiding, and set good standards, as citizens looked up to Parliament as a beacon of hope.

Mr Bagbin noted that the actions and inactions of legislators carried immense influence on both citizens and the nation’s image.

He instructed the Office of the Clerk and the Legal Services Department of Parliament to provide all necessary assistance to the Ghana Police Service in its investigation, in accordance with the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

While commending Mr Addo for voluntarily reporting himself to the police to assist with investigations, Mr Bagbin urged the police to ensure that the privileges of legislators, especially during parliamentary proceedings, were respected.

“It is for good reason that even if you have the power to deal with a law enforcement officer, you cannot do so because that officer represents the law and the country. Anyone who resists or lays hands on such an officer must be dealt with according to the law,” Mr Bagbin stated.

He assured the public of Parliament’s full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and all other pending cases involving legislators.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

