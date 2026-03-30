Sports Ministry denies claims of sponsoring fans to Germany

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the sector minister sponsored some individuals with business class tickets to Germany for the Black Stars friendly matches.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Communications, Bagbara Tanko, the ministry described the claims as false and without any basis.

According to the ministry, the individuals seen in the viral video are not known to the minister.

It explained that they were Ghanaians he briefly met in the departure area at the airport while boarding his flight.

The interaction, it noted, was casual and not out of the ordinary when public officials meet citizens.

The ministry further clarified that the minister travelled alone on an official assignment to engage the Ghana national football team and its technical team ahead of their international friendly match.

It stressed that no staff or delegation accompanied him on the trip.

It added that no individual was sponsored, facilitated, or upgraded by either the minister or the ministry.

The statement indicated that the ministry has not committed any funds, either from its budget or through corporate sponsorship, towards the international friendlies.

As a result, it noted that no arrangements have been made to support fans to travel.

The ministry urged the public to disregard the misleading reports and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the prudent use of public funds.

By: Jacob Aggrey