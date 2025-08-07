State funeral will be held on Friday, August 15 at the Black Star Square for the victims – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a state funeral will be held on Friday, August 15 at the Black Star Square for the eight people who died in last week’s tragic military helicopter crash.

Ahead of the funeral, a national mourning programme will be observed. Books of condolence will be opened at selected government institutions and party offices from Sunday, August 10 to Thursday, August 14, while a national memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 9 at 5 p.m. at the forecourt of the State House.

The President described the crash as a national disaster and a personal loss, noting that the victims were high-ranking officials who had dedicated their lives to public service.

The deceased include Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who was also the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central.

Also killed were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, a Deputy Director General at NADMO; and three Ghana Air Force personnel—Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama said an investigative board of enquiry had been set up to determine the cause of the crash.

He confirmed that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder had been recovered to aid the investigation.

“All eight bodies have been retrieved,” he added, assuring the public that the government was working closely with the families to ensure proper identification and dignified burial arrangements.

He called on citizens to refrain from politicising the incident and instead focus on honouring the memory of those lost.

“This is a time for unity and reflection,” he said.

President Mahama offered prayers for the departed and asked Ghanaians to stand together in this time of national grief.