Stop instigating assembly members against President’s  nominees —Minister cautions

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Ocloo, has called on Met­ropolitan, Munic­ipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) aspirants to desist from instigating assembly members to vote against the President’s MMDCE nomi­nees.

She said if other shortlisted aspirants think rejecting the pres­ident’s nominee would give them the opportunity to be nominated, then it was not going to happen.

“You should not instigate people not to vote for the Pres­idential nominees by disgracing the president, if you think your name is shortlisted so you will be appointed, then it’s a lie.

We’ll make sure that if you don’t vote for the nominee, those shortlisted will also not be appointed, even, if we have to re-appoint someone, we’ll go outside the box to do that,” she cautioned.

The Minister made this known in Accra on Monday, when the Shai Osudoku District Assembly rejected Mr Ignatius Godfred Dordoe, the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive.

Out of 32 votes, 10 govern­ment appointees and 22 elected, Mr Dordoe secured 17 out of votes, falling short of the required number for confirmation.

Despite her earlier plea to the assembly members to vote overwhelmingly for the nominee, the assembly members remained adamant as they voted against him.

“We are entering into the flood­ing season, and so the DCE should be at post and be doing sanitation works to prevent flooding in the region.”

Also, at the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, there was a re-run of the election leading to the confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Faila Fuseini as the MCE.

Mr Fuseini secured 13 votes out of the 20 votes cast in the initial round, falling short of the required number for confirmation.

With tension rising, a closed door meeting was held before members, in which they agreed to go for the re-run.

Mr Fuseini secured all the 20 votes, confirming him as the MCE for the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.

He was sworn in by the Greater Accra Regional Minister and wit­nessed by the Member of Parlia­ment for the Madina Constituency, Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu.

Interestingly, Ms Ella Esinam Nongo was confirmed as MCE in the Adenta Municipal Assembly peacefully after securing 13 votes representing 72 per cent out of the 18 votes.

The Minister expressed satisfac­tion over the outcome of the two assemblies and commended the assembly members and govern­ment appointees for siding with the president and having a peaceful election.

Both MCEs expressed their sincerest appreciation to the Pres­ident for entrusting them with the responsibility.

The MCEs also thanked mem­bers of the assemblies for their support by stating that their pres­ence and support symbolised their faith in them.

