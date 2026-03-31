Street Academy Founder Ataa Lartey receives doctorate honours from Victory Int’l Ministry Training College

The Victory International Ministry Training College in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, has conferred Doctor of Humane Letters on some notable personalities including the Founder and Executive Director of the Street Academy, a sports and cultural organisation in Accra, Ataa Lartey.

The President of the College, Bishop Dr Philip Banini, explained to the media that the awards were to honour the personalities for their passionate, Philanthropic and industry focused service to their publics, mother Ghana and humanity at large.

Last week’s event marked the maiden Joycelyn Johnson Memorial Lectures to honour the memory of the co-founder of the college.

Bishop Banini was full of praise for the Street Academy Director for his effort to get children off the streets and go to the extent of providing shelter and food for them.

His citation read: “Ataa Lartey, Whom, having served humanity with dedication, passing on resources with a generous heart, and having satisfied all the requirements, is hereby awarded this honourary degree.”

The Street Academy has championed the cause of street children and other underprivileged children for over two decades.

With the help from individuals and corporate organisations, a number of these children have received formal education with other also receiving training in various skills.

The Street Academy is also noted to be a hub for culture and sports, attracting a lot of visitors from the diaspora to learn the local culture.

Talented children in sports have also been aided to pursue their dreams and in the process producing top boxers like Moses Domenyoh, Joseph Agbeko, a former boxing world champion and footballers including Francis Mantey, among others.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Dr Ataa Lartey expressed gratitude to the institution for the recognition and honour done for him.

“This is not an award for me alone. It is for all the people that have contributed to the upkeep of the Street Academy. Help has come from government agencies, individuals and corporate bodies. The aim is to give life to these youngsters who through no fault of theirs find themselves on the streets,” he noted.

He described the award as one that should spur him on to do more in the lives of these children to realise their dreams in future.

The Victory International Ministry Training College was established in 1992.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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