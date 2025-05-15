Sunderland ease into Championship play-off final

Sunderland reached the Championship play-off final after Dan Ballard’s last-gasp goal in extra time decided their semi-final tie against Coventry City.

Ballard headed in off the underside of the bar in the final seconds of stoppage time to level the match at 1-1 on the night and secure a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Sky Blues.

It was an incredible end to an evening filled with tension at the Stadium of Light after Ephron Mason-Clark had scored in the 76th minute to take the match to extra time.

The Black Cats will now face Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday, May 24 to decide who plays in the Premier League next season.

In a meeting between the sides who finished fourth and fifth in the regular season, the Wearside club will have the chance to end an eight-year exile from the top flight.

But the Sky Blues will rue a chance which USA forward, Haji Wright, headed wide in regulation stoppage time that would have booked their spot in the final.-BBC