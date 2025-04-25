Supervisor jailed 3 years for stealing 2 sewing machines

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old supervisor to three years imprisonment for stealing two industrial sewing machines worth GH¢5,000 each from a warehouse at Spintex.

Mohammed Salisu pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft.

The court, presided by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah dis­charged Mahama Shitu, Salisu’s co-defendant, on charges of conspiracy and unlawful entry.

This was after Salisu admit­ted to acting alone and only asked Shitu to help transport the stolen items.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Shiela Tetteh, said the complainant, a businesswoman, resides at Sakumono.

The court heard that Salisu previously worked as a supervi­sor at the complainant’s bakery and restaurant and lived at Nungua.

Insp Tetteh stated that Shitu was as a tailor residing at Ade­gonno, Nungua.

The court also heard that the complainant reported the theft of a “Motor King” valued at GH¢39,000 in October 2024, suspecting Salisu.

Insp Tetteh said Salisu was ar­rested and later released on bail.

The prosecution again indicat­ed that same night, Salisu, using the complainant’s warehouse keys, stole the sewing machines, packed his belongings and left the jurisdiction.

Insp Tetteh said efforts to locate Salisu proved unsuccessful until February 28, 2025, when Shitu was captured on CCTV with Salisu and was subsequently arrested at the Sakumono Police Station.

Furthermore, the prosecution noted that Shitu led the police to Agona Swedru where Salisu was seeking refuge, but the suspect fled upon spotting the police.

Insp Tetteh said Salisu was arrested at Nungua, and in his caution statement, he (Salisu) admitted to selling the sewing machines for GH¢2,000 in Togo, but failed to provide information on the buyer.

Shitu told police he was unaware the machines were taken without the owner’s consent, ac­cording to prosecution —GNA