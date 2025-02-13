Tailor gets 5 years for raping woman

A Koforidua Circuit Court B has sentenced a 59-year-old tailor, Francis Mensah, also known as “Papa Tailor”, to five years imprisonment in hard labour, for raping a 25-year-old woman.

The court, presided over by Mrs Matilda Ribeiro, found him guilty of having carnal knowledge of an imbecile.

Mensah pleaded guilty with an explanation, claiming that the victim’s grandmother, the complainant in the case, had promised to give the victim to him to marry.

He further stated that he had given the victim GH₵5 on the day of incident.

Mensah pleaded for leniency, citing health issues, including high blood pressure and prostrate problems.

However, the court dismissed his explanation and handed him down the sentence.

According to the prosecution, led by Assistant State Attorney, Maa Nyarkoa Twum-Baah, the victim lived with her grandmother, Mary Dede, a 58-year-old trader, in New Tafo Akim, and the accused resided in the same community.

The court heard that on August 14, 2024, the victim was sent by her grandmother to buy food from a vendor in a house where Mensah lived.

Ms Twum-Baah said accused lured the victim into his room and raped her.

The court heard that when the victim did not return home, her grandmother went to Mensah’s residence and found the victim’s slippers in front of his door.

Ms Twum-Baah stated that when the grandmother entered accused’s room, she saw him naked and the victim crying.

The grandmother escorted the victim to the police station and made a report.

A medical examination at the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital confirmed that the victim had been raped, Ms Twum-Baah told the court.

Initially, Mensah denied the offence when he was arrested, but upon further interrogation in the presence of his younger brother, he admitted to the crime.

The Ghanaian Times reported on October 31, 2024, that women and girls with disabilities, including those with cerebral palsy and autism, in the Akyem Abuakwa North Municipality were frequently targeted for sexual abuse.

Perpetrators often use coercion, financial inducement, or threats to silence victims.

Some victims have been left pregnant, while others have given birth to children with special needs without support.

Mensah’s arrest and subsequent GH₵5,000 bail was initially highlighted in this report.

Following his sentencing, Mrs Charity Yaa Out, the Headmistress of OPASS Special Unit School at Tafo, expressed relief, stating that the judgement would serve as deterrent to others preying on vulnerable individuals.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA