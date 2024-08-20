Teacher wins GH¢30,000 in Telecel ‘More Money’ promo

Fred Tamakloe, a physics teacher at St. John Bosco College of Education in Navrongo, has won GH¢30,000 as weekly prize in the ongoing Telecel‘More Money’ promo.

Commenting on winning the prize, he said, he thought it was a scam when he received the call from the Telecel agent announc­ing his lucky win.

“There were several calls the next day from a regional executive asking me to turn up for the prize presentation at the Bolgatanga main lorry station, but I didn’t believe it was true. I stopped picking up all calls at a point and told them to give whatever money they claim I have won to the orphanage,” Fred recalled.

With the prize presentation ceremony all set at the Bolga­tanga transport station the next morning awaiting Fred’s arrival, persistent calls to his number still went unanswered or ended up with no affirmation of atten­dance.

Telecel’s Executive Head – Northern sector, Pattison Antor, drove over 30 kilometres from Bolgatanga to Navrongo to ex­plain the newly found fortune to Fred in person and try to convey him to the prize presentation grounds. Even that wasn’t con­vincing enough for the 28-year-old teacher as he remained indifferent.

“Seeing the branded Telecel vehicle arrive at campus made me nervous. My students and some teachers came around and asked that a college security officer escort me to the supposed event to confirm if indeed it was true and not a scam,” Fred said.

Fred was spellbound and shocked at what he saw when they arrived at the Bolgatanga station. “The stage was done. People had been waiting for me for hours. That’s when it dawned on me that this is indeed real and true.”

Fred plans on using the winning money to further his education by obtaining a master’s in philosophy (MPhil) in pharma­ceutical physics and investing the remaining into buying treasury bills.

“The promo is real. I never dreamed of winning, but I have. Everyone should get a Telecel SIM card and opt in to join the promo so you can stand a chance to win like me,” he stated.

On the same day Fred re­ceived the weekly prize, two oth­er lucky customers also walked away with the GH¢30,000 week­ly cash prize at Takoradi Market Circle and Adum Market.