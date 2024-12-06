TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL LAND BORDERS AHEAD OF DECEMBER 7 GENERAL ELECTIONS

The Ministry for the Interior has ordered the temporary closure of all land borders as part of measures to ensure the integrity of the December 7 General Elections.

“This temporary closure is with immediate effect and ends at 6:00pm on Sunday, 8th December 2024,” Interior Minister Henry Quartey said in a press statement issued in Accra today.

The Ministry therefore, urged all citizens,and travellers to and from Ghana,to cooperate with State Security Agencies enforcing the directive.

BY TIMES REPORTER