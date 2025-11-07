Tension at Apremdo Over Funeral of Late Queenmother

Tension is mounting at the Apremdo community in the Western Region following a ruling by the Sekondi High Court Two, granting an order for substituted service on the Chief of Apremdo, Nana Agya Kwamina XI, in connection with a legal matter filed by the Queenmother, Nana Mozu VIII.

The application, filed by the Queenmother, concerns funeral arrangements for her late mother, Obaapanyin Nana Afrah.

The substituted service was granted after the court was satisfied that previous attempts to serve the Chief personally had not been successful.

The order permits the legal documents to be served through alternative means to ensure due process.

According to information available, the case involves differing views over the conduct and scheduling of the funeral rites.

The Queenmother is seeking a determination of the appropriate customary procedures before the event takes place.

She has, however, appealed to the security agencies to take the necessary steps to maintain peace and order in the community until the matter is fully resolved.

Community leaders have also called for calm and advised all parties to respect the authority of the court and the customs of the Ahanta Traditional Council.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing at the Sekondi High Court on November 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, security agencies in the Western Region are said to be monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety.

BY TIMES REPORTER

#Apremdo #WesternRegion #Queenmother #NanaMozuVIII #NanaAgyaKwaminaXI #SekondiHighCourt #FuneralDispute #AhantaTraditionalCouncil #GhanaNews #TimesReporter #PublicSafety #CourtCase

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q