The Manhyia Palace announces ban on all funerals across Asanteman on August 21

The Manhyia Palace has announced a ban on all funerals across Asanteman on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Amb. Nana Effah-Apenteng, the Palace said the ban is to allow the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the people of Asanteman to observe the One Week Celebration of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The Asantehemaa passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The One Week Celebration will be observed on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at Bogyawe, Manhyia Palace, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

The Palace urged the public to take note and comply with the directive.

By: Jacob Aggrey