Three Companies Support National Farmers’ Day in Ghana

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has received financial and material support from key agribusiness stakeholders ahead of the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration. The donations were made in Accra by GLICO, AgriSeed Limited, and Yara Ghana at the ministry.

The Managing Director of GLICO, Mr Andrew Achampong-Kyei, announced a GH¢50,000 cash donation and a GH¢1 million public liability insurance cover for all attendees of the national event. He urged the public to prioritise personal insurance, noting that many Ghanaians insure their properties but neglect their own wellbeing.

AgriSeed Limited, through its Head of Import and Export, Mr Gideon Armah, presented GH¢8,000 and 100 branded T-shirts in support of the event. The gesture aligns with the company’s commitment to agricultural development and enhancing farmer visibility.

Yara Ghana Limited also contributed significantly, with its Country Manager, Ms Theresa Randolph, announcing product donations worth over GH¢650,000 distributed across districts nationwide, alongside a GH¢20,000 cash support to MoFA. She noted that this year’s theme resonates strongly with Yara’s mission, emphasising continued support to farmers through crop nutrition solutions.

Receiving the donations, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, expressed gratitude, describing GLICO’s insurance package as unprecedented and timely. He also commended Yara and AgriSeed for their longstanding partnership and urged continued collaboration to advance Ghana’s agricultural sector.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

