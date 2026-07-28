Tourism industry mourns Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah

Ghana’s tourism industry is in mourning following the sudden death of Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, a pioneering figure credited with helping to reconnect the African diaspora to the continent.

Prince Anthony passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2026, at his private residence in Spintex, Accra.

He was instrumental in the development and promotion of “The Year of Return,” the flagship tourism campaign that invited members of the African diaspora to return to Ghana in 2019.

The initiative is widely regarded as a turning point that boosted Ghana’s tourism numbers and strengthened cultural ties with Black communities across the world.

Beyond his work with the GTA, Prince Anthony was the Chief Exexutive Officer (CEO) of Bridgezone, an agency dedicated to showcasing Africa to Western audiences and fostering cultural and business connections between the continent and the diaspora.

Colleagues describe him as passionate, strategic, and committed to telling authentic African stories that drive tourism, investment, and pride.

Widely known as Prince Anthony, he served as a Board Member of the Ghana Tourism Authority from 2025 to date.

A former British Army officer and a royal of the Akwamu clan, he brought discipline, vision, and a deep sense of heritage to every role he held

Prince Anthony was also a proud father to two teenagers, whom he deeply cherished.

In a statement, the *Ghana Tourism Authority extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, friends, and all sympathizers.

“The tourism industry has lost a pioneering figure and a vital link to the diasporan community,” the statement read.

The statement further added that “We pray for strength for the family during this difficult time.”

Tributes have since poured in from tourism stakeholders, creatives, and diasporan groups who say Prince Anthony’s legacy will continue to shape how the world sees and experiences Ghana.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme